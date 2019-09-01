0830GPNEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Annual tractor pull adds at least 20 new trucks to its show
Annual tractor pull adds at least 20 new trucks to its show
STURGEON - The Central Missouri Honor Flight Charity Tractor Pull added at least 20 new trucks to its show this year, bringing more excitement and more spectators on Saturday. Kristyn Stanberry...
Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business
Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business
COLUMBIA - Family fun center Lazer Lanes will...
Local group holds rally against the opioid crisis
Local group holds rally against the opioid crisis
FULTON - A local chapter of FED UP, a...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Annual tractor pull adds at least 20 new trucks to its show
Annual tractor pull adds at least 20 new trucks to its show
STURGEON - The Central Missouri Honor Flight Charity Tractor Pull added at least 20 new trucks to its show this year, bringing more excitement and more spectators on Saturday. Kristyn Stanberry...
Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business
Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business
COLUMBIA - Family fun center Lazer Lanes will...
Local group holds rally against the opioid crisis
Local group holds rally against the opioid crisis
FULTON - A local chapter of FED UP, a...
Odessa police chief: 21 shot, 5 killed in Texas shooting
Odessa police chief: 21 shot, 5 killed in Texas shooting
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a...
Walk for Inclusion aims to promote kindness, understanding
Walk for Inclusion aims to promote kindness, understanding
COLUMBIA — Like most sixth graders...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri falls to Wyoming in season opener
Missouri falls to Wyoming in season opener
LARAMIE - The Missouri Tiger football team traveled west to face the Wyoming Cowboys to open their 2019 season. Prior to the season, Mizzou was picked to finish third in the SEC East. The...
Cardinals defeat Reds in Game 1 of doubleheader
Cardinals defeat Reds in Game 1 of doubleheader
ST LOUIS - The Cardinals kicked off the first...
Chiefs trade Carlos Hyde to the Texans
Chiefs trade Carlos Hyde to the Texans
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs have...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0830GPNEWS
Share: