Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Police confirm two injured in I-70 shooting
UPDATE: Police confirm two injured in I-70 shooting
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday night near the Mercedes-Benz dealership off of I-70 Drive. Columbia Police Department told KOMU the shooting happened on eastbound...
Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
JEFFERSON CITY - A main break on West High...
UPDATE: MSHP recovers missing teen's body from Missouri River near Jefferson City
UPDATE: MSHP recovers missing teen's body from Missouri River near Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
UPDATE: Police confirm two injured in I-70 shooting
UPDATE: Police confirm two injured in I-70 shooting
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday night near the Mercedes-Benz dealership off of I-70 Drive. Columbia Police Department told KOMU the shooting happened on eastbound...
Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri announced it is...
Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
JEFFERSON CITY - A main break on West High...
UPDATE: MSHP recovers missing teen's body from Missouri River near Jefferson City
UPDATE: MSHP recovers missing teen's body from Missouri River near Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway...
Columbia may increase inspection fees for restaurants again
Columbia may increase inspection fees for restaurants again
COLUMBIA - Bangkok Gardens, a Thai restaurant...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Wainwright opens series with a win
Wainwright opens series with a win
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals opened their series with the Giants with a win on Monday thanks to a stellar pitching performance. Adam Wainwright came into the game red hot. The pitcher boasts a...
Mizzou gains another Rock Bridge commit
Mizzou gains another Rock Bridge commit
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football capped off a...
Mirts makes history for the Cougars
Mirts makes history for the Cougars
COLUMBIA - Columbia College's Kelsey Mirts set...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0831pmwx
Share: