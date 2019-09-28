09 26 NOON WX

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Chaminade 50 J eff City 21 Rock Bridge 39 Hickman 8 Smithville 48 Smith-Cotton 0 Jackson 56...
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks...
Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
FULTON - Callaway County is working to fight...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East Walnut. East Walnut will be closed from Old Highway 63, walnut will be...
Judge blocks Missouri ban on Down syndrome-based abortions
Judge blocks Missouri ban on Down syndrome-based abortions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal...
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks...
Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
FULTON - Callaway County is working to fight...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Chaminade 50 J eff City 21 Rock Bridge 39 Hickman 8 Smithville 48 Smith-Cotton 0 Jackson 56...
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks...
Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
09 26 NOON WX
Share: