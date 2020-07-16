09-27-12-Student-Voter-Registration

COLUMBIA - Omega Psi Phi will be in front of the MU Student Center to help students register to vote from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The fraternity will also be giving away t-shirts and food.

Part of Omega Psi Phi's mission is to increase voter registration. It hosted the Let Me See U Vote forum on Wednesday evening to discuss current social issues that are playing a role in this fall's election. About 150 people attended the event to hear discussions about different social issues, including education, health care, women's issues and LGBTQ rights. The event was co-hosted with the Associated Students of the University of Missouri.

At the forum, a panel of experts spoke on each of the topics. Joan Hermsen, chairwoman of the Women's and Gender Studies Department, spoke about women's issues and brought attention to three pending pieces of federal legislation: The Paycheck Fairness Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the Equal Employment Opportunity Act.

Claire Cook, a Kansas City and Mid-Missouri regional field organizer of PROMO, an LGBTQ equality group, spoke about LGBTQ issues and how it is legal in Missouri to be fired for being gay.

Judy Baker, the former regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, spoke about health care.

Rajeev Darolia, a professor at the MU Truman School of Public Affairs, spoke about education funding, student loans and financial aid. He spoke about the trends in the rising costs of a college education and how much government funding goes to companies that operate for-profit education.