0902 12PM NEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia Police respond to shots fired in northern Columbia area
Columbia Police respond to shots fired in northern Columbia area
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired near the area of West Worley Street and Spencer Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Officers on the scene found evidence that a handgun was...
HAPPENING TODAY: Glasgow honors local Black legend with statue and field dedication
HAPPENING TODAY: Glasgow honors local Black legend with statue and field dedication
GLASGOW - Glasgow plans to unveil a statue and...
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Modified Labor Day schedule for Columbia drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Modified Labor Day schedule for Columbia drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Columbia Police respond to shots fired in northern Columbia area
Columbia Police respond to shots fired in northern Columbia area
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired near the area of West Worley Street and Spencer Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Officers on the scene found evidence that a handgun was...
HAPPENING TODAY: Glasgow honors local Black legend with statue and field dedication
HAPPENING TODAY: Glasgow honors local Black legend with statue and field dedication
GLASGOW - Glasgow plans to unveil a statue and...
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Modified Labor Day schedule for Columbia drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Modified Labor Day schedule for Columbia drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
2 teenagers killed in St. Louis
2 teenagers killed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two 18-year-old St....
Suspect in shooting of right-wing activist killed during arrest attempt
Suspect in shooting of right-wing activist killed during arrest attempt
(CNN) -- A Portland man who was killed...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Highland vs. MMA football game moved due to electrical problems
Highland vs. MMA football game moved due to electrical problems
MEXICO. Mo - The Missouri Military Academy's football stadium experienced an unforeseen electrical problem causing a postponement to their football game against Highland on Friday. According...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night...
CPS will continue to play fall sports, releases fan policies for road games
CPS will continue to play fall sports, releases fan policies for road games
COLUMBIA - Despite Monday's Columbia Public...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0902 12PM NEWS
Share: