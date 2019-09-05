0903AMGPWX

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department is searching for Davion Manns, 19, who is a suspect involved in a shooting on Labor Day. A probable cause statement released Wednesday details the events...
Local gun dealer reacts to Walmart pulling ammo from shelves
Local gun dealer reacts to Walmart pulling ammo from shelves
COLUMBIA - Walmart stores nationwide announced...
Housing owners and agents lament lack of affordable housing
Housing owners and agents lament lack of affordable housing
COLUMBIA - Rental owners and real estate...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
City leaders to discuss zoning changes in Columbia Mall
City leaders to discuss zoning changes in Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA – A pair of rezoning proposals could divide property and lower the minimum required parking spots at the Columbia Mall. The proposals will be discussed in a meeting on Thursday...
Columbia preschools adding Fridays to schedule
Columbia preschools adding Fridays to schedule
COLUMBIA - Starting this week, preschools in...
Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game
Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game
FAYETTE - The Howard Co. prosecuting attorney...
Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia
Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office...
Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department is...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Women's basketball conference schedule announced
Mizzou Women's basketball conference schedule announced
COLUMBIA - The SEC has officially released the 2020 conference schedule for the Mizzou Women's basketball team. The month of January will contain a highlight of home games against SEC...
USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0
USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0
Minneapolis MN- The US Women's National Team...
Royals win thriller against Detroit
Royals win thriller against Detroit
KANSAS CITY- The Tigers got things started in...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0903AMGPWX
Share: