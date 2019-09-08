0904 GPNEWS NOON

Facebook
Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday an investigation which resulted in the arrest and overnight detention of a Smithton Middle School student was "not thorough." In...
UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
MOBERLY — The Moberly Police...
University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of...
Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
FULTON - Fulton police took a man into custody after finding methamphetamine and syringes during a traffic stop, according to a news release. The release said Fulton police got a call after 4 a.m....
Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
COLUMBIA - Although city officials warned of...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Offense leads the way as Cardinals pick up win
Offense leads the way as Cardinals pick up win
ST. LOUIS - Harrison Bader and company would give Cardinals fans plenty to cheer for, as they dominated divisional rival Pittsburgh Pirates with a 10-1 win Saturday night. Players and...
Late inning rally pushes Royals to victory
Late inning rally pushes Royals to victory
MIAMI - The Kansas City Royals picked up a big...
Antonio Brown released, signs with Patriots
Antonio Brown released, signs with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA- Antonio Brown has agreed terms...
Weekly Wellness
Share: