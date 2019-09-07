0905amgpnews

Facebook
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse...
Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members...
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
News
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
(CNN) -- Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has died from brain cancer, the team said. "The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the...
Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Roman...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
(CNN) -- Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has died from brain cancer, the team said. "The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the...
Weekly Wellness
Share: