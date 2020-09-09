0907alexanewspm

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
COLUMBIA - Bob Cole said he felt perfectly fine when he was driving back to his Columbia home in August after running some errands. "I’ve got the easy part here because I really don’t...
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli...
Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
COLUMBIA - Bob Cole said he felt perfectly fine when he was driving back to his Columbia home in August after running some errands. "I’ve got the easy part here because I really don’t...
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli...
REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
O'FALLON (AP) - Nearly three-quarters of...
Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed four members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. Drinkwitz said 14 others are...
Masked marathon: Heart of America Marathon takes precautions and goes on as scheduled
Masked marathon: Heart of America Marathon takes precautions and goes on as scheduled
COLUMBIA - While many races around the country...
Sports Xtra: American Ninja Warrior co-executive producer interview
Sports Xtra: American Ninja Warrior co-executive producer interview
ST. LOUIS - The new season of American Ninja...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0907alexanewspm
Share: