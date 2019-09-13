0910AMNEWS

Facebook
NICU nurse who adopted ill baby receives national Congressional award
COLUMBIA — A Columbia neonatal nurse and the baby she adopted are receiving a national honor after sharing their story in mid-Missouri. Kim McDaniel shared her story of adopting one of...
With CAFO law now in effect, a Mid Missouri farmer turns to lawsuit
FULTON - A newly approved law could have major...
Missouri House holds Medicaid hearing to address cuts
JEFFERSON CITY- Some Missouri house members...
News
Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, stealing
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Jefferson City man with multiple felonies after fleeing from authorities, deputies said. Gregory Anderson...
NICU nurse who adopted ill baby receives national Congressional award
COLUMBIA — A Columbia neonatal...
With CAFO law now in effect, a Mid Missouri farmer turns to lawsuit
FULTON - A newly approved law could have major...
Missouri DHSS reports nine cases of e-cigarette related lung sickness
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health...
Missouri House holds Medicaid hearing to address cuts
JEFFERSON CITY- Some Missouri house members...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Traffic
Sports
12th Ranked Cougars Win Again
OTTAWA - The Cougars visited the Ottawa Braves Thursday night after competing in the 2019 Missouri Fall Baptist Invite and splitting matches 1-1. Columbia entered tonight as the 12th ranked team...
Lincoln Loses Home Opener to Instate Rival Missouri Southern
LINCOLN - The Blue Tigers hosted their first...
Tolton looks for first win in home opener
COLUMBIA — The afternoon sun beat down...
What's On
