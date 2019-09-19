0917gpnews

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Megan Shultz's mother: police found daughter's body, clothing and jewelry
Megan Shultz's mother: police found daughter's body, clothing and jewelry
COLUMBIA - Police announced they found human remains during a landfill search consistent with the description of a Columbia woman who's been missing since 2006. Debra Shultz, Megan Shultz's...
Columbia police conduct death investigation after burglary call
Columbia police conduct death investigation after burglary call
COLUMBIA - Columbia police confirm one person...
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used interchangeably with climate change. Well, they shouldn’t be, because they do not describe the same thing. Global warming is the main component of climate...
Former MU music professor announces $4 million donation to create music studies center
Former MU music professor announces $4 million donation to create music studies center
COLUMBIA - Longtime MU professor and...
Small Missouri community comes together to assist family after son's death
Small Missouri community comes together to assist family after son's death
BELLE - After the bodies of 4-year-old Bentlee...
Megan Shultz's mother: police found daughter's body, clothing and jewelry
Megan Shultz's mother: police found daughter's body, clothing and jewelry
COLUMBIA - Police announced they found human...
Columbia and Boone County offering vaccines for upcoming flu season
Columbia and Boone County offering vaccines for upcoming flu season
COLUMBIA - Flu shots are now available...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used interchangeably with climate change. Well, they shouldn’t be, because they do not describe the same thing. Global warming is the main component of climate...
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). You’ve probably...
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Previously we've discussed the difference...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Battle's bling: Spartans rewarded in style with coveted chains
Battle's bling: Spartans rewarded in style with coveted chains
COLUMBIA - Mitzi Weir has gotten a lot of “odd” requests for trophies in her time at Red Weir Athletic Supplies, but Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison had a request that was the first of...
Mizzou's Fuentes earns player and setter of the week
Mizzou's Fuentes earns player and setter of the week
COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference named...
Mizzou Women's Basketball updates coaching staff
Mizzou Women's Basketball updates coaching staff
COLUMBIA - Robin Pingeton announced Mizzou's...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0917gpnews
Share: