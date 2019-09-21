0919gpnews

Facebook
Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop family, friends and members of the Central Missouri chapter of Parents of Murdered Children and the Columbia chapter of Missouri Missing from...
Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused...
Columbia College volleyball player dies in off-campus accident
COLUMBIA — Columbia College volleyball...
UPDATE: Annual mid-Missouri Heritage Festival cancelled Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department tweeted Saturday evening that due to weather, the 42nd annual Mid-Missouri Heritage Festival will be closed on Sunday. With multiple...
Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop...
MU police report burglary at fraternity house
COLUMBIA — The University of...
Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused...
Columbia College volleyball player dies in off-campus accident
COLUMBIA — Columbia College volleyball...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Columbia native J'den Cox wins world wrestling championship
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, University of Missouri and Hickman High School alumnus J'den Cox defended his title and repeated as world champion at the World Wrestling Championships. A four-time state...
Mizzou Wins SEC Opener
COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers open up SEC...
Cardinals Late Game Surge Edges Out Cubs 9-8
CHICAGO, IL - It was a battle of the bats and...
