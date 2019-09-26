0924GPNEWS

Facebook
UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near the corner of McBaine Avenue and Duncan Street in Columbia...
Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered...
Former Hickman choir director arrested in Colorado on three Boone Co. warrants
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir...
News
UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near the corner of McBaine Avenue and Duncan Street in Columbia...
Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered...
Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
COLUMBIA - This week Just Between Friends...
Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, city of Columbia leaders...
Former Hickman choir director arrested in Colorado on three Boone Co. warrants
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Cardinals lose momentum, give up series win
PHOENIX - The St. Louis Cardinals suffered another 9-7 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, losing the series 2-1. The Cardinals just came off a four-game series sweep in Chicago, where they...
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona had ample reasons...
Yost discusses life after the Royals
KANSAS CITY-Royals manager Ned Yost said that...
