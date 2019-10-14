Facebook
Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training
Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training
JEFFERSON CITY - Moms Demand Action is partnering with Stop the Bleed Coalition to hold crisis first aid training on Monday. The session will be held at 6 p.m at McClung Indoor Park Pavilion in...
Sheriff: Drunk driver to blame in fatal Maries County car crash
Sheriff: Drunk driver to blame in fatal Maries County car crash
COLUMBIA - Maries County sheriff's deputies...
Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding
Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding
ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Natural...
News
Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training
Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training
JEFFERSON CITY - Moms Demand Action is partnering with Stop the Bleed Coalition to hold crisis first aid training on Monday. The session will be held at 6 p.m at McClung Indoor Park Pavilion in...
Sheriff: Drunk driver to blame in fatal Maries County car crash
Sheriff: Drunk driver to blame in fatal Maries County car crash
COLUMBIA - Maries County sheriff's deputies...
Crash causes back-up on I-70 in Boone County Sunday afternoon
Crash causes back-up on I-70 in Boone County Sunday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Drivers on I-70 westbound saw 2...
Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding
Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding
ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Natural...
CDC starts monitoring cases of the flu for 2019-2020 season
CDC starts monitoring cases of the flu for 2019-2020 season
COLUMBIA - The CDC began monitoring the...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Sports
Missouri football ranked 22nd in AP poll
Missouri football ranked 22nd in AP poll
COLUMBIA - After a victory against Ole Miss and Georgia's loss to South Carolina, the Associated Press ranked the Missouri Tigers No. 22 in the nation. Mizzou began the year on a loss, but have...
Chiefs drop second straight in loss to Texans
Chiefs drop second straight in loss to Texans
KANSAS CITY - After a dominant first quarter...
Offense leads the way as Mizzou captures homecoming victory
Offense leads the way as Mizzou captures homecoming victory
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated the...
