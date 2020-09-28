Facebook
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game

Fans mean just as much to Columbia businesses as they do to the MU football team. Philip Broderick, a sales lead at Rally House...
EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
GLASGOW - Part of our nation's pastime, can...
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game
COLUMBIA - Fans mean just as much to Columbia...
Fire destroys trailer, damages homes in Mexico
Fire destroys trailer, damages homes in Mexico
MEXICO - A food trailer was destroyed and two houses were damaged after a trailer caught fire in a Mexico neighborhood Saturday. According to a press release, the Mexico Public Safety Department...
First Lady Teresa Parson to end quarantine
First Lady Teresa Parson to end quarantine
JEFFERSON CITY - It came out late Friday that...
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks...
EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
GLASGOW - Part of our nation's pastime, can...
Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
MEXICO - Two mid-Missouri locals rode 200...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
MEXICO - Two mid-Missouri locals rode 200 miles to spread awareness for Multiple Sclerosis and to help Bike MS of the National MS Society. David Dragoo and Michael Myers are two cyclists who...
Mizzou can't stop the Tide in football season opener
Mizzou can't stop the Tide in football season opener
COLUMBIA - In the first game of the 2020...
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season...
Share: