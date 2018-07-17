0926kudos

COLUMBIA - BMW announced that Haelena Schwemmer of O'Fallon, Missouri was named the recipient of the 2010 BMW Hole-In-One Scholarship, which was awarded thanks to PGA TOUR player Sean O'Hair's perfect shot at the 2010 BMW Championship.

SCHWEMMER was a caddy at the Persimmon Woods Golf Club in Weldon Spring, Missouri before coming to Mizzou.

