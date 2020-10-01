0929NOONWX

Facebook
UPDATE: Missing 1,200 Pettis County absentee ballotts found
SEDALIA - The 1,200 Pettis County ballots which were reported missing after being delivered to a Sedalia post office have been found. According to a news release, at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday...
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige...
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,799 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
UPDATE: Missing 1,200 Pettis County absentee ballotts found
SEDALIA - The 1,200 Pettis County ballots which were reported missing after being delivered to a Sedalia post office have been found. According to a news release, at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday...
CPS updates routes for Grab-and-Go meal plan
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools added one...
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige...
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,799 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Columbia police conclude investigation in...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige Bedsworth struck out 12 on Tuesday to reach 1,011 career strikeouts. She's the eleventh player in Missouri state history to reach the 1,000...
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah...
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the...
