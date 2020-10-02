Facebook
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple cancelations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game, check out the news you should know regarding mid- Missouri high school football....
President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken...
Heavy police presence at south Columbia apartment complex and restaurant
COLUMBIA- Columbia police are currently...
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple cancelations throughout the week
Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 News talked to MU...
President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken...
Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
COLUMBIA — A local consignment...
Heavy police presence at south Columbia apartment complex and restaurant
COLUMBIA- Columbia police are currently...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple cancelations throughout the week
Tolton adds to Week 6 HS football cancellations
COLUMBIA- Father Tolton Catholic canceled its...
Hall of Fame coach looks to rebuild consistency at Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Bailey knows what it...
