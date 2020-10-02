0930NOONWX

Facebook
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 2
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19 President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested...
Markets rattled after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
(CNN) -- Global markets and US stock futures...
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump...
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 2
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19 President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested...
Markets rattled after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
(CNN) -- Global markets and US stock futures...
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump...
William Woods University opens its theater doors
William Woods University opens its theater doors
FULTON- “The show must go on,” has...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
Hallsville to host Marshall on Friday Night
Hallsville to host Marshall on Friday Night
HALLSVILLE- The Hallsville football found an opponent to fill the opening they had in Friday's schedule. Hallsville will host Marshall at 7 pm on Friday night. The Indians needed a new...
Additional COVID-19 cases force NFL to move postponed game to later in season
Additional COVID-19 cases force NFL to move postponed game to later in season
(CNN) -- The NFL has experienced its first...
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige...
Share: