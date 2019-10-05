1002AMGPNEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
COLUMBIA — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire southwest of Columbia. The truck overturned on Old Plank Road, and was completely engulfed...
Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he will...
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
COLUMBIA — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire southwest of Columbia. The truck overturned on Old Plank Road, and was completely engulfed...
Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he will...
Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk
Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri officials...
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Nine grams of fentanyl found in Osage Beach drug bust
Nine grams of fentanyl found in Osage Beach drug bust
OSAGE BEACH - Two women were taken into...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Late stand lifts Centralia over Mexico ... at last
Late stand lifts Centralia over Mexico ... at last
CENTRALIA - After the final whistle, a wave of Centralia students who recognized the weight of this game, against this opponent, rushed the field, waiting for head coach Jim Newsted to finish...
Battle breaks away for big win over Hickman
Battle breaks away for big win over Hickman
COLUMBIA - The usual fanfare followed the...
This return to Battle doesn't go as planned for Alvis
This return to Battle doesn't go as planned for Alvis
COLUMBIA - On a night that got progressively...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
1002AMGPNEWS
Share: