1004AMNEWS

Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew
Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council has voted unanimously to extend the public health order until October 20. The order, which was first enacted on Sept. 18 , requires bars and alcohol-serving...
City of Columbia delays utility shutoffs, will discuss at council meeting
City of Columbia delays utility shutoffs, will discuss at council meeting
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia delayed...
Columbia City Council to vote on closing time requirement for bars, restaurants
Columbia City Council to vote on closing time requirement for bars, restaurants
COLUMBIA— The Boone County Health...
Local tutoring services help struggling students
Local tutoring services help struggling students
COLUMBIA — Students in Columbia Public Schools are almost one month into the school year, but some need extra assistance adjusting to virtual learning. Tutoring services like Grade A...
Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew
Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council has voted...
City council talks health order, utilities audit, parking structure safety
City council talks health order, utilities audit, parking structure safety
COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council met Monday to...
Small Business Week kicks off after months-long delay
Small Business Week kicks off after months-long delay
COLUMBIA – Since the onset of the...
NFL adds video monitoring of teams to COVID-19 protocols
NFL adds video monitoring of teams to COVID-19 protocols
(CNN) -- The NFL on Monday informed its 32...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
COLUMBIA - The Earth’s climate had been slowly changing since the beginning of time. Then humans and their Industrial Revolution came along, starting in the mid-1700s, and we began to shoot...
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Sports
NFL adds video monitoring of teams to COVID-19 protocols
NFL adds video monitoring of teams to COVID-19 protocols
(CNN) -- The NFL on Monday informed its 32 teams of new Covid-19 protocols, including the implementation of a video monitoring system and a ban on gatherings outside of team facilities. The...
Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra
Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra
COLUMBIA- Carrington Harrison from 610 Sports...
Rock Bridge girls golf celebrates, looks toward postseason run
Rock Bridge girls golf celebrates, looks toward postseason run
COLUMBIA — The Rock Bridge girls golf...
