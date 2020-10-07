1005 12 NEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
COLUMBIA - Dozens of cars drove by Ed McComb's home on Saturday to celebrate his 100th birthday. The WWII veteran stood beside his family waving and smiling as the parade drove by the...
CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of...
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field. The Cougar women's team fell behind 1-0 before goals by Jewel Morelan and...
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
COLUMBIA - Dozens of cars drove by Ed McComb's...
Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
MISSOURI- A Miller County Health Center...
Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voting rights...
MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It's now a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 130 mph (215...
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
COLUMBIA - The Earth’s climate had been...
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field. The Cougar women's team fell behind 1-0 before goals by Jewel Morelan and...
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources...
Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
COLUMBIA- The Hickman vs. Rock Bridge football...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
1005 12 NEWS
Share: