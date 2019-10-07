1005gpwxpm

Facebook
Columbia community gathers to combat violence
COLUMBIA - Friends, family and neighbors came together Sunday afternoon to unite and support one another following a string of homicides in Columbia. Around 162 people showed up to a block party...
BREAKING: Mizzou linebacker Cale Garrett suffers season-ending injury
COLUMBIA - Missouri's star linebacker is out...
Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department...
News
Columbia man indicted for deadly crash that killed pedestrian
COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment Friday against a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian. Charles Waddill, 50, was indicted for four criminal counts, including...
Columbia community gathers to combat violence
COLUMBIA - Friends, family and neighbors came...
Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department...
Columbia Fire hosts 6th annual fire prevention week
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department hosted...
Man arrested for assault on Pulaski County deputy
PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Sports
BREAKING: Mizzou linebacker Cale Garrett suffers season-ending injury
COLUMBIA - Missouri's star linebacker is out for the remainder of the season after an injury in Saturday's game. Senior captain Cale Garrett suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the Tigers'...
Bryant exits as Mizzou wins
COLUMBIA - A shot to the knees of Kelly Bryant...
Late stand lifts Centralia over Mexico ... at last
CENTRALIA - After the final whistle, a wave of...
