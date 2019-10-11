1008amgpnews

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt. The home was empty when the fire occurred, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be identified. The Columbia...
MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions
MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a...
Two charged in Auxvasse burglary
Two charged in Auxvasse burglary
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt. The home was empty when the fire occurred, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be identified. The Columbia...
MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions
MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a...
Two charged in Auxvasse burglary
Two charged in Auxvasse burglary
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County...
Two men charged after shooting in Jefferson City
Two men charged after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County...
Ivanka Trump, federal officials host child care roundtable in Kansas City
Ivanka Trump, federal officials host child care roundtable in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Perron nets 200th career goal as the Blues outscore the Senators
Perron nets 200th career goal as the Blues outscore the Senators
OTTAWA - The Blues continued their week in Canada Thursday night to face the Ottawa Senators as Jake Allen made his first start at goal this season. The Senators pulled ahead in the first period...
Mizzou soccer loses 4th in a row
Mizzou soccer loses 4th in a row
NASHVILLE - The Missouri Tigers travelled to...
Rock Bridge still in "playoff mode" ahead of game against winless Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge still in "playoff mode" ahead of game against winless Smith-Cotton
COLUMBIA — Rock Bridge football is...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
1008amgpnews
Share: