1008amgpwx

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Blue Springs man arrested for stealing semi-truck trailer
Blue Springs man arrested for stealing semi-truck trailer
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been arrested in connection to a $62,500 trailer stolen in late July just east of Tipton, Mo. On Oct. 8, a concerned citizen called in to the Moniteau...
Carter County man arrested, charged for rape in Columbia
Carter County man arrested, charged for rape in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the...
Police confirm shots fired in north Columbia neighborhood
Police confirm shots fired in north Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed shots were fired...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri elk hunt likely in 2020
Missouri elk hunt likely in 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough in 2020 for the first hunt in more than a century. The...
Blue Springs man arrested for stealing semi-truck trailer
Blue Springs man arrested for stealing semi-truck trailer
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been...
St. Louis father charged after infant son dies from fentanyl
St. Louis father charged after infant son dies from fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis-area...
Carter County man arrested, charged for rape in Columbia
Carter County man arrested, charged for rape in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the...
Shots fired during ongoing dispute in Mexico
Shots fired during ongoing dispute in Mexico
MEXICO - Police are investigating a shots...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri volleyball falls to Ole Miss in extra points
Missouri volleyball falls to Ole Miss in extra points
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers took a 3-1 loss from Ole Miss in a close match on Wednesday. Missouri looked like it would dominate the match after winning the first set 25-18. The Tigers fell...
Columbia men's soccer stays ranked at number 2
Columbia men's soccer stays ranked at number 2
KANSAS CITY - The NAIA announced that the...
Cardinals make history in the first inning
Cardinals make history in the first inning
ATLANTA - St. Louis was the first MLB team to...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
1008amgpwx
Share: