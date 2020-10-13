Facebook
One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Joe Machens Hyundai dealership. Officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the...
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri COVID-19 dashboard still being fixed
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. He has...
One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are...
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its...
Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
(AP) — Facebook is banning posts...
Hurricane Delta leaves at least four dead and knocks out power for hundreds of thousands
(CNN) — Four people are dead in the...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Support for renewable energy has reached a 'ceiling effect'
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to rapidly reduce the carbon footprint humans have been leaving behind since the mid-1700s, the beginning of...
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing...
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is...
BREAKING: Missouri football against Vanderbilt postponed
COLUMBIA- Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri and Vanderbilt game scheduled for Saturday at Faurot Field is postponed. The game has been moved to Dec. 12 at Faurot Field. The...
Mizzou volleyball season opener postponed due to COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Volleyball season opener...
Hickman eSports shifts to remote season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Like most high school sports...
