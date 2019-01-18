1017BBLOCKUNEWS

Monday our Cyber Couch co-hosts talked about where "Occupy Wall Street" movement started. Did it really start in New York? As others claim the Occupy Movement started in Europe last summer. Also, a Sarah's Story on a Fulton Family who had just 85 minutes with their newborn and how the Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Foundation is preserving those memories. Plus, we discussed the missing Kansas City baby's mother revealing she was drunk when the child went missing.