1022amgpnews

Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to Veterans has ended it's mission with the organization announcing that all activities will be cancelled. The following statement was released on their website and social...
State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of...
Lawsuit filed against Missouri lawmakers over open records law
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit filed yesterday...
News
Mizzou Athletics apologizes for controversial tweet attempting to promote diversity
Mizzou Athletics apologizes for controversial tweet attempting to promote diversity
COLUMBIA - Mizzou athletics posted a...
Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting
Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The popular elephants...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league MVP could return sooner than expected from a...
Scherzer goes for five as Nats win game one of World Series
Scherzer goes for five as Nats win game one of World Series
HOUSTON - Mizzou alum Max Scherzer pitched...
MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
COLUMBIA - The legend of "Mad" Max Scherzer...
