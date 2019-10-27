1025noonnews

Facebook
Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value of $1.6 billion by the year 2021 . More and more colleges are...
Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked...
Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription...
News
Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value of $1.6 billion by the year 2021 . More and more colleges are...
Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked...
Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween...
Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription...
Shoppes at Red Oak raise money for Central Missouri Humane Society
COLUMBIA - The Shoppes at Red Oak spent a few...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Sports
Mizzou soccer falls to Texas A&M in high-scoring affair
COLLEGE STATION - Mizzou soccer lost its third straight in a high scoring affair with Texas A&M on Sunday. Mizzou got off to an early 1-0 lead, with Sarah Luebbert scoring less than three...
Mizzou volleyball sweeps Mississippi State
COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball swept Mississippi...
Mizzou continues to tumble, loses big to Kentucky
LEXINGTON- The Missouri Tigers football team...
