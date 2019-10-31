1029GPNEWS

Facebook
UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains were found, the Jefferson City community is still remembering Darnell Gray. Friends and family gathered for a vigil Wednesday for Gray at Washington...
What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case
What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case
COLUMBIA — Court documents revealed...
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new...
Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged violations of Missouri's no-call list. The lawsuit filed in St....
Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
COLUMBIA - Fire Station 9 will be hosting a...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read and watch the latest forecast updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team at...
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National...
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
Sports
Missouri volleyball falls to Florida in close match
Missouri volleyball falls to Florida in close match
COLUMBIA - The Florida Gators came out on top in a close 3-2 win over the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. Wins were split between the teams in the first two sets. The tension picked up in the third...
Blues take first matchup against Minnesota
Blues take first matchup against Minnesota
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues defeated the...
Mid-Missouri 1-2 punch atop national soccer rankings
Mid-Missouri 1-2 punch atop national soccer rankings
COLUMBIA - Two mid-Missouri colleges came out...
