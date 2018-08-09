Facebook
No one hurt after Fulton house fire
No one hurt after Fulton house fire
FULTON - Five people were able to escape a house fire late Wednesday night. The Fulton Fire Department sent four engines to 1211 Circle Drive in Fulton around 11 p.m., according to a...
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers tobacco free program to help smokers quit
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers tobacco free program to help smokers quit
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and the Wellness...
Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia
Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police said a woman was injured in...
Social Media
Inmate who fathered baby with guard sentenced for smuggling
Inmate who fathered baby with guard sentenced for smuggling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An inmate who ran a conspiracy to smuggle contraband such as cell phones into the Jackson County Detention Center in Kansas City will serve time in federal prison....
4 Missouri children found in plywood boxes
4 Missouri children found in plywood boxes
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police responding...
Social Media
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Missouri drought to intensify heading into August
Missouri drought to intensify heading into August
COLUMBIA - The weather in 2018 has been nothing short of extreme. From a long and cold winter, to the driest April, skipping spring and right into the hottest May and the fourth hottest June ...
2018 is on pace to be the 4th-hottest year on record
2018 is on pace to be the 4th-hottest year on record
(CNN) -- Sunburned?...
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Now's the...
Sports
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
COLUMBIA – Columbia College announced its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. The class will include men’s soccer player Nikola Velickovic, volleyball player Paula Ferreira...
Missouri offense locked and loaded
Missouri offense locked and loaded
ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew...
National Champions say handball is like family
National Champions say handball is like family
COLUMBIA – A group of national champions...
