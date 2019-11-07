1105gpwxnoon

Facebook
Westminster College to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall
FULTON - Westminster College is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall, which is on November 9th. Peter M. Robinson, the writer of Ronald Reagan's "Tear Down This...
Car Shield customer: "I feel like I was scammed"
COLUMBIA - One customer said he was scammed by...
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney...
News
Westminster College to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall
FULTON - Westminster College is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall, which is on November 9th. Peter M. Robinson, the writer of Ronald Reagan's "Tear Down This...
Fulton Soup Kitchen to resume serving lunch after wave of volunteer support
FULTON - The Fulton Soup Kitchen will continue...
Missouri tourism director resigns after whistleblower complaint
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Division of...
Lincoln University School of Nursing needs more space
JEFFERSON CITY – Lincoln...
Salvation Army sees increase in Christmas Assistance Program
COLUMBIA-The Salvation Army has already...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Sports
St. Louis Blues add to winning streak in Edmonton
EDMONTON - The St. Louis Blues won 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers in their sixth straight win on Wednesday. The Oilers were the first to score on a power play by Connor McDavid but the dynamic...
Missouri Men's Basketball wins 5th straight season opener
COLUMBIA - Missouri Men's Basketball started...
Mizzou wrestler enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Jaydin Eierman, a Tolton high...
