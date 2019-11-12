1110amgpwx

Facebook
Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
PARIS, Mo. — A veteran of three wars is one of 108 mid- Missouri veterans who are visiting their memorials in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Harold Klingaman, 93, is a retired senior master...
Winter weather means it's time to "winterize" your life
CALIFORNIA - Winter weather has hit Missouri...
Warm Haven program opens to shelter veterans during cold weather
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA Hospital initiated a...
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his...
Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock will...
More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
COLUMBIA - Veterans from three major wars flew...
Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
JEFFERSON CITY — An out-of-control...
Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
PARIS, Mo. — A veteran of three wars is...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team is updated multiple times every day and night so you're never caught off guard. View the forecast 24/7 at komu.com/weather and the...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
Sports
Mizzou basketball looks to knock off No. 21 Xavier
CINCINNATI (AP) - Mizzou men's basketball (2-0) heads to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on No. 21 Xavier (2-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Xavier looks to give Missouri its seventh straight loss against...
Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock will...
Columbia College women's soccer advances to AMC Tournament Championship
COLUMBIA - The Cougars hosted the Park...
Share: