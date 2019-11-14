1112noongpwx

Facebook
Sweet Springs Ambulance District weighs purchasing closed I-70 Community Hospital
SWEET SPRINGS- As the I-70 Community Hospital sits dormant on the side of the interstate, the Sweet Springs Ambulance District is bidding to purchase the shuttered hospital. The ambulance district...
Boone County real estate taxes to rise for 80 percent of homeowners
BOONE COUNTY - When you open the envelope from...
Bodies of Lake Ozark couple sent for autopsy
LAKE OZARK - The bodies of a Lake Ozark couple...
News
Columbia to hold ribbon-cutting on new sports complex
COLUMBIA - The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Columbia Sports Fieldhouse on Thursday. The city said the new 33,802 square foot structure is the culmination of nearly 20...
Columbia man pleads guilty in connection to 800 pounds of stolen marijuana
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in...
Fulton school board discusses bond ballot
FULTON - The Fulton Board of Education met...
Late Columbia mayor honored at Russell Boulevard Elementary
COLUMBIA - On World Kindness day, students and...
Sweet Springs Ambulance District weighs purchasing closed I-70 Community Hospital
SWEET SPRINGS- As the I-70 Community Hospital...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Mizzou women's basketball drops game at home
COLUMBIA - Northern Iowa will remain undefeated after a 78-73 win over Missouri on Wednesday. History semmed to favor the Tigers as they went into their seventh matchup with the Panthers, leading...
Mizzou men's basketball signs big man for 2020
COLUMBIA - Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin...
Mid-Missouri soccer teams continue top rankings
KANSAS CITY - The NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches'...
