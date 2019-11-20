1117 930 Wx

Facebook
Attorney General Eric Schmitt releases results of SAFE Kits inventory
COLUMBIA - 6,157 out of 6,987 sexual assault kits went untested in Missouri, the state's SAFE Kit initiative revealed Wednesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the SAFE Kit...
"Most Wanted Fugitive" arrested after tri-county manhunt
OSAGE COUNTY - A man on the run since Friday...
Columbia woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for May crash
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman accused of hitting...
Columbia adding more renewable energy with new solar field
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is moving forward with the creation of a new solar field after the city council unanimously authorized the purchase at their meeting Monday night. According to the...
Victim in 2018 Waffle House shooting testifies during trial
COLUMBIA - One of two victims of a 2018 Waffle...
Five arrested in Fulton on a narcotics search warrant
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department and...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Mizzou Women's Basketball heads to South Dakota
VERMILLION, SD - The Mizzou women's basketball team is on the road as it heads out to play against the South Dakota Coyotes. Mizzou has played against South Dakota only twice. The series is tied...
Blues rally to defeat Lightning 3-1
ST. LOUIS- On the return of left-winger...
Mizzou Hall of Famer Ben Askren announces retirement from MMA
(CNN) -- UFC fighter Ben Askren, 35, announced...
Share: