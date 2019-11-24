1120gpnews

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
COLUMBIA — A Columbia home was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, the third shots fired incident in a week. Steven Sapp, Columbia's community relations director, said officers...
Columbia Mall hosts sensory friendly Santa experience
Columbia Mall hosts sensory friendly Santa experience
COLUMBIA - Santa Claus came to town a little...
Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
GASCONADE COUNTY - Authorities are currently...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
COLUMBIA — A Columbia home was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, the third shots fired incident in a week. Steven Sapp, Columbia's community relations director, said officers...
Towns split as home buyouts help people move on after floods
Towns split as home buyouts help people move on after floods
MOSBY, Mo. (AP) — Tammy Kilgore raised...
Columbia Mall hosts sensory friendly Santa experience
Columbia Mall hosts sensory friendly Santa experience
COLUMBIA - Santa Claus came to town a little...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'home and doing well' after hospitalization, Supreme Court says
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'home and doing well' after hospitalization, Supreme Court says
(CNN) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was...
Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
GASCONADE COUNTY - Authorities are currently...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou football drops fifth straight game
Mizzou football drops fifth straight game
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers were able to reboot their struggling offense Saturday night, but it would not be enough, as the Tennessee Volunteers get the victory, 24-20. The Tigers held the...
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's...
Tigers lose 4th straight against South Dakota 72-56
Tigers lose 4th straight against South Dakota 72-56
VERMILLION, SD - The Tigers women basketball...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
1120gpnews
Share: