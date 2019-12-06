12 04 Noon News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash on Providence Rd. Officers on scene told KOMU 8 News the crash was...
Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone...
Search continues Thursday for missing woman; Joseph Elledge requests judge change
Search continues Thursday for missing woman; Joseph Elledge requests judge change
COLUMBIA - The search of the Lamine River for...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone, backpack and shoes. The items were discovered Thursday within...
Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday...
Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Ranked Women Cougars stay undefeated at home against William Woods
Ranked Women Cougars stay undefeated at home against William Woods
COLUMBIA - The 13th ranked Columbia Cougars hosted their rivals the William Woods Owls Thursday Night as they try to keep their undefeated streak at home alive. The Cougars would grab a...
KC Chief to watch vs. the Patriots
KC Chief to watch vs. the Patriots
COLUMBIA - This week's Kansas City 'Chief to...
Undefeated Columbia Men's Soccer advances to semi-finals
Undefeated Columbia Men's Soccer advances to semi-finals
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - The Columbia Cougars...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
SEARCH
12 04 Noon News
Share: