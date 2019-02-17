12-Year-Old Randolph Co. Boy Dead in ATV Accident

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A 12-year-old boy is dead after crashing an all-terrain vehicle he was driving this morning near his home on County Road 1240 just northwest of Moberly.

Joey Fifer, 12, was backing the vehicle up when he hit a wood pile and the ATV flipped over, ejecting him from the vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash. Trooper Brock Vogt said the boy was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the family's pastor confirmed to KOMU 8 News the boy's body was being removed from the scene around 11:30 a.m. Friday.