1210amgpwx

Aspire Mo honors its second class at graduation ceremony
Aspire Mo honors its second class at graduation ceremony
VANDALIA, Mo. - The Aspire Mo program graduated 10 new students at The Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, Mo. on Wednesday. Aspire Mo is a...
Health leaders still trying to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Columbia
Health leaders still trying to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Substance Abuse Advisory...
Less activity on day seven in the search for missing Columbia woman
Less activity on day seven in the search for missing Columbia woman
COOPER COUNTY - The banks of the Lamine River...
Columbia community comes together to help fight hunger
Columbia community comes together to help fight hunger
COLUMBIA - Firefighters, police, bikers, and more came out to help the Food Bank raise funds to help those fighting hunger Wednesday. Danny Spry Jr. has volunteered at the Food Bank's annual...
Rowden pre-files bill aimed at funding police officers
Rowden pre-files bill aimed at funding police officers
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill pre-filed by State...
Charges filed against former Glasgow city administrator after state audit
Charges filed against former Glasgow city administrator after state audit
JEFFERSON CITY - Thousands of dollars were...
11-year-old receiving holiday cards while battling rare disease
11-year-old receiving holiday cards while battling rare disease
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Alex Sims is just like...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
NAIA names six Columbia All-Americans
NAIA names six Columbia All-Americans
COLUMBIA - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recognized six men's soccer players from Columbia College as All-Americans on Wednesday. It named senior defender Casey...
Blackwell earns SEC Freshman of the Week
Blackwell earns SEC Freshman of the Week
COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference named...
Blues fall 5-2 to Buffalo
Blues fall 5-2 to Buffalo
Buffalo NY- The St. Louis Blues losing streak...
