1211amgpwx

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the December 9 homicide at Welcome in. According to a press release, officers booked Kevin Joseph Lambert, 30, of Columbia...
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary...
Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the December 9 homicide at Welcome in. According to a press release, officers booked Kevin Joseph Lambert, 30, of Columbia...
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary...
'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
COLUMBIA - The magic tree is a bit more...
Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
COLUMBIA - School and city officials predict...
Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
COOPER COUNTY - Crews searching for missing...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Blues bounce back against Golden Knights 4-2
Blues bounce back against Golden Knights 4-2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues hosted the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night as the Blues tried to bounce back from a three-game losing streak. Mackenzie MacEachern would get the early lead for...
NAIA names six Columbia All-Americans
NAIA names six Columbia All-Americans
COLUMBIA - The National Association of...
Blackwell earns SEC Freshman of the Week
Blackwell earns SEC Freshman of the Week
COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference named...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
1211amgpwx
Share: