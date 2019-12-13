1211amnews

Facebook
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow in mid-Missouri projected to start Sunday afternoon. At least one inch of snow...
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man...
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary...
News
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach Barry Odom is heading to Arkansas. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed on SEC Network that Odom will be his new defensive coordinator. Mizzou...
Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
COLUMBIA – Columbia psychologist, Kurt...
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton...
Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed plan to...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow in mid-Missouri projected to start Sunday afternoon. At least one inch of snow...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
Sports
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach Barry Odom is heading to Arkansas. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed on SEC Network that Odom will be his new defensive coordinator. Mizzou...
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton...
Blues bounce back against Golden Knights 4-2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues hosted the...
