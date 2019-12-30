Facebook
New program allows Missouri inmates to become ministers
New program allows Missouri inmates to become ministers
JEFFERSON CITY- When John Stroup was sentenced to 5 years in prison, he never imagined he would turn away from a life of selling illegal drugs and become a minister. Stroup grew up in Jefferson...
Columbia police make arrest in shots fired on Raleigh Drive
Columbia police make arrest in shots fired on Raleigh Drive
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded...
Several options for getting rid of Christmas trees in mid-Missouri
Several options for getting rid of Christmas trees in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Now that Christmas is over, fire...
The Missouri Board of Education wants to increase teachers pay
The Missouri Board of Education wants to increase teachers pay
COLUMBIA - In the upcoming 2020 legislative session, lawmakers will consider a teacher pay increase. Missouri currently ranks 40th among states for the worst teacher compensation, according...
Kansas City organization awards car to Kirksville veteran
Kansas City organization awards car to Kirksville veteran
COLUMBIA - A Kirksville veteran got a surprise...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-21, Sunday afternoon and wound up with the 2-seed in the AFC and a first round bye in the playoffs. The turning point in...
Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights
Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights
ST. LOUIS - Mizzou basketball defeated...
Father and son make a difference in mid-Missouri Special Olympics Program
Father and son make a difference in mid-Missouri Special Olympics Program
FULTON - Prior to 2005, mid-Missouri Special...
