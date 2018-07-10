15-year-old Camdenton girl gets disc golf sponsorships

CAMDENTON - At just 15 years old, Mariah Flagg is already making a name for herself in the world of disc golf.

It all started two years ago when Flagg and her family were at the Camdenton air show.

"We were walking by the kiosks and everything, and we saw the disc golf club," Flagg said. "He had some baskets set up, Gary did, he was there, and we just started putting, and that's kinda where we got started. We got some discs that day, and we went online and bought a basket, and we've just played ever since."

Since then, Mariah said she has been working hard to get better and continue to improve her skills while enjoying the game.

"There's so much to love about it, the people," Mariah said. "It's a great way to get outside and exercise and be with family and friends. There's just so much to love about it."

Gary Braman, who helped get Mariah interested in the game, said it has been fun to watch Mariah craft her game and get better.

"It's an honor to get to play with them and it's a joy for me to see them do it," Braman said.

Braman isn't the only one to have noticed Flagg's talent, though. Over the past couple of years Mariah has gained the sponsorship of Dynamic Discs, FOSSA, dgNOMAD and Disc Golf Monkey.

"I guess they see a big future in me," Mariah said. "They want their products, they want me to represent them because the people see me, and if I play and people see me I stand out."

"It's not a surprise, she's awesome," Braman said. "She's so good. She beats me constantly, but that's alright with me."

Even her family said they aren't surprised she is getting national recognition because they said she is humble, a hard worker, a good student and always carries herself in a professional manner.

"Well it's awesome, you know," River Flagg, Mariah's brother, said. "There's not a lot of women players, and it's growing the sport a lot and it's great."

While Mariah Flagg said she is proud to be sponsored by these companies, she said she couldn't have done it without her family and friends.

"Me and River, we use each other to get better," she said. "We compete against each other. We push each other, and we go outside and play games trying to compete against each other and that pushes us, further, to get better."

River Flagg said he enjoys seeing his sister do so well and enjoys the time he gets to spend with his family playing a game they all love.

"It means the world to me," he said. "Nothing better than coming out and having a good time with family and friends."

Braman said it is great for the game to have such young talent in it.

"It's paramount for the sport for the youth to do as well. And to see kids off the couch and out in nature playing disc golf and enjoying time with their friends and family is the reason I have done so much for the game," Braman said.

He said he can't wait to see Mariah and River Flagg continue to grow and help continually change the game for the better.