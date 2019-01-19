2015 Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop Newscast

COLUMBIA - Celebrating its 45th year, the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop welcomed 18 high school journalists to the MU campus July 11. Over the course of nine days, the students tackled the pressing matter of the income gap by reporting and writing stories on varying topics that relate to the theme.

Of the 18 high school students, four focused on convergence journalism and produced a newscast containing their own packaged stories. The convergence students traveled around Columbia and Boone County to put together news stories for their final newscast that was produced in the KOMU newsroom.

At the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop, high school students from around the country work together with the guidance of professional journalists to produce stories, photos and broadcasts. MUJW is sponsored by the Dow Jones News Fund and takes place at the University of Missouri - Columbia.

For more information on the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop and to see all other work, visit the Urban Pioneer website.