2017 Campus climate survey

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri released the results of the fall 2016 campus climate survey Tuesday afternoon. It found 19 percent of all respondents had experienced some form of “exclusionary conduct.”

The conduct included racial discrimination, harassment or exclusion among others. The group most affected was women of color.

MU provost Garnett Stokes said the results “were not what we wanted them to be.”

Stokes said she and other administrators are currently in talks with every dean at MU to correct the issues.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said he is "energized" to address the issues presented.

"I want to make sure that you have a culture where faculty, students, staff and alumni can all thrive," he said.

Sixty-eight percent of the respondents who reported the exclusionary conduct said their cases were not handled in a way they would have liked.

Undergraduate and graduate respondents said a lack of belonging was a major issue for them.

Twenty percent of junior-year respondents said they had "seriously considered" leaving MU.

Staff members also took the survey and issues they raised included low pay and a lack of a clear path for career advancement.

There were positive indications from the survey as well.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said they felt comfortable or very comfortable on campus.

MU students, faculty and staff filled out nearly 10,000 surveys over the course of the fall 2016 term. Pennsylvania-based Rankin and Associates Consulting statistically analyzed the data for the university.

The UM system will have town halls on all four campuses to continue to combat the issues presented in the MU survey.

The full 700-page report will be released on Sept. 18.

The second and final town hall forum in Columbia will take place Wednesday at 12:30 at Jesse Auditorium.