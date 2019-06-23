$220.8 million MU medical research facility breaking ground

COLUMBIA - The official launch of a statewide precision health initiative will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony of MU's brand new research facility Friday. The new 265,000 square-foot facility is expected to open in 2021.

One spokesperson for the UM System says the progress they've made the past couple of months has lead them to this point.

"We're really excited about this new building," said UM system spokesman Christian Basi.

This facility will house precision medicine research.

Precision medicine is a new type of research that Basi said will work to uncover different treatments, tailored to an individuals body.

"I may walk in [to the doctor] and be diagnosed with the flu. And someone walks in behind me and they are diagnosed with the same strain of the flu, but our bodies are different," said Basi.

He said this building is an anchor facility for a larger initiative between all universities in the UM System.

Basi said "it will be able to house up to 60 researchers and their teams in the facility."

He's hoping this big bet pays off.

“We're on the leading edge of this area and it is a place that we believe people will be at in 10 to 20 years. we will be there in October 2021,” said Basi.

This facility is expected to propel Missouri medically, but also economically.

"We'll see hundreds of jobs related to construction that will be affected by this building." Basi said, "it is definitely something we feel will have an impact on the job market in the near future."

The name of the building will be unveiled at the ceremony.

Basi says they expect around 300 people to attend. That will include Mun Choi the UM System President, UM System Chancellors, Senator Roy Blunt and state senator Caleb Rowden.

The ceremony is at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Union Stotler Lounge, Room N103 and will be livestreamed.