(23) Florida vs. Bowling Green

EmVP: Family packs lawn with 50 Christmas inflatables
COLUMBIA - The Hughes' family puts together their Christmas jigsaw puzzle in their front yard around Thanksgiving every year. It's made up of about 50 inflatables ranging from snowmen to minions...
UPDATE: Police identify Welcome Inn homicide victim
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department...
Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman appears in Boone County court
COLUMBIA – The man accused of killing a...
Boone County League of Women Voters celebrates 100th anniversary
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the Boone County League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years since its founding. The group was founded on December 11, 1919. Women got the right to vote on August...
Missouri lawmakers to push for modernized HIV bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers from both sides of...
State Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Jefferson City man
COLUMBIA - The Supreme Court of Missouri...
Ryan Ferguson awarded more than $5 million from insurance companies
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Blues fall 5-2 to Buffalo
Buffalo NY- The St. Louis Blues losing streak increases to three games in a row after a 5-2 loss to the Sabres in Buffalo. This is the first time the Blues have lost three consecutive games in...
Drinkwitz introduced as new Mizzou football coach
COLUMBIA - Mizzou officially announced the...
Two Mizzou football players make All-SEC first team
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two Mizzou defensive players...
