Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment
Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summer Fire Protection District will be using a $1,500 donation to help pay for life-saving heart equipment. The Operation Helping Heroes donation will be used to purchase...
Helicopters soar across disaster areas with assessment crews
Helicopters soar across disaster areas with assessment crews
COLUMBIA - Helicopters took of from the...
Fulton named one of the best small cities to visit in 2019
Fulton named one of the best small cities to visit in 2019
FULTON - Smithsonian Magazine has named the...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Blues fans celebrate at the Blue Note
Blues fans celebrate at the Blue Note
COLUMBIA - While the Blues took the ice in Boston, fans all over Columbia gathered downtown to watch the game. The Blue Note held a watch party with live music as the game played on the theatre's...
Some Hartsburg businesses tell potential visitors: "We are completely dry"
Some Hartsburg businesses tell potential visitors: "We are completely dry"
HARTSBURG – Businesses in Hartsburg says...
Woman with disabilities says new bus routes cost her access to Para-transit
Woman with disabilities says new bus routes cost her access to Para-transit
COLUMBIA - A Boone County woman with...
CrimeStoppers offer $10,000 to those who help solve cold case murders
CrimeStoppers offer $10,000 to those who help solve cold case murders
COLUMBIA (AP) — CrimeStoppers of...
Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment
Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summer Fire...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Blues take their first ever Stanley Cup Final
Blues take their first ever Stanley Cup Final
BOSTON - The St. Louis Blues claimed their first ever Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The Blues recorded a 4-1 victory in Game 7 of the final. They are the third team in a row...
Royals sign shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Royals sign shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
KANSAS CITY - The Royals signed shortstop...
Capital City High School continues coaching hires
Capital City High School continues coaching hires
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital City High School...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
3pm wx
Share: