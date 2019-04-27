4G Wireless Technology Coming Soon to Columbia and Ashland

COLUMBIA - In less than a week, residents of Columbia and Ashland will be able to access the next-generation in wireless broadband technology. On Monday, August 15, the network using new technology called WiMAX, or Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access will begin service. Full Stream Wireless, a locally owned and operated company, developed the service. Since Full Stream is a wholesale provider, they've partnered with Tranquility Internet Services to bring the new 4G service to the public.

Full Stream has two towers in Columbia and one in Ashland set up for 4G capabilities, but plans to expand in the near future. The company is licensed to operate in Boone, Callaway, Cole, and Cooper counties; and portions of Audrain, Howard, Miller, and Moniteau counties. Full Stream Director of Business Development Richard Cravens said the biggest benefits of WiMAX is it's mobility and speed.

"It's true mobile broadband computing and it's faster than 3G and most DSL," said Cravens, "I think we'll see a lot of growth in this as people become aware of the applications and benefits in using high speed Internet in a truly mobile sense."

Full Stream has three devices that are capable of receiving the 4G signal: a small USB device that can plug into most laptops, a household tower that would take the place of a cable modem, and an antenna that can send a signal up to four miles away. Tranquility will set the prices for the devices and service plans.