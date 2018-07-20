61st Year of Cole County Fair

JEFFERSON CITY- What has fried food, carnival rides and live entertainment? How about the Cole County fair. The fair kicks off Monday afternoon at five. Through-out the week there will be live concert performances along with demolition derbies, motocross and truck and tractor pulls.

The Cole County fair began in 1950, making this is the fair's 61st year. To keep people coming back, the Jefferson City Jaycees try to plan a variety activities. For example, the Jaycees brought back the combine demolition derby this year.

Admission is five dollars Monday, then the price jumps to 10 dollars for the rest of the week.

The Cole County fair runs through Friday.